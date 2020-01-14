Mullan welcomes £45m education investment

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of investment of up to £45 million for 18 schools announced today.

The Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson said:

“This is welcome news for the 18 schools which have been successful in the School Enhancement Programme announced today by the Minister.

“This programme was established to fund building and improvement works at schools in order to provide the best possible accommodation for pupils.

“Projects valued at between £500,000 and £4 million can be approved so it has made a massive difference to the schools estate over recent years.

“I am particularly delighted that Holy Child PS in Derry has been included this announcement to allow their case for much-needed improvements to move forward.

“After visiting the school, I met with CCMS to help ensure that Holy Child PS were included in the School Enhancement Programme.

“For the Executive to deliver on commitments to Education, the British Government needs to live up to commitments made in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document.”