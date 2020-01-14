Gildernew welcomes announcement of pay parity

Newly appointed Chair of the Health Committee, Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew MLA, has welcomed today’s announcement that Health and Social Care workers will receive pay parity and that a costed implementation plan for safe staffing will be delivered by the Department of Health.

Speaking following the announcement, Colm Gildernew said:

“I am delighted that health and social care workers in the North will achieve pay parity.

"Health workers are the backbone of our health and social care system.

“People working at all levels of the health service consistently deliver high-quality and compassionate care in extremely difficult situations.

“It is unfortunate that over recent months our health workers have been left with no option but to strike and I commend the work of Trade Unions who have stood up for pay justice for HSC workers and safe staffing levels.

“I also welcome the commitment from the Health Minister to produce a costed implementation plan for safe staffing levels in the near future.

"This must be done in close cooperation with the health trade unions.

“There is an onus on the British Government to deliver upon their commitment to provide the necessary finances.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support our health staff in the time ahead and hold the Minister and the Department of Health to account to ensure these commitments are lived up to.”