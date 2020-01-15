Minister Doherty claim on employee tips "entirely false and misleading" - Maurice Quinlivan

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Workers' Rights Maurice Quinlivan has hit out at a "false and misleading" claim by Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty that she has "ensured that tips in our hospitality sector are paid to employees and not withheld".

Speaking in response to this claim which was made by the Minister in an election leaflet being distributed in her constituency, Maurice Quinlivan said;

"This is the most outlandish of claims by Minister Doherty. Not only has Minister Doherty not ensured tips are paid to employees, she actively blocked a Sinn Féin Bill which would have done just that.

"Our Bill, which would have made it illegal for employers to withhold tips had passed all stages in the Seanad before being blocked by Minister Doherty via a money message. Far from ensuring tips are paid to employees, Minister Doherty has sided with employers to oppose such legislation and the Dáil and Seanad record shows this to be true.

"I know the election is now on and politicians will try and claim credit for all sorts of things, but for the Minister to claim this is simply outrageous. It flies in the face of the facts. The Minister has not passed any Bill in this regard and needs to publicly withdraw this statement.

"I understand that trade unions who have been campaigning for legal protection of tips are planning to take concrete action to highlight this blatant untruth in the Ministers Constituency."