Investigation must be launched into how a homeless man was “removed by an industrial vehicle” in Dublin - Eoin Ó Broin

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has called for an immediate investigation to be launched by both Dublin City Council and Minister Murphy’s Department to find out how a homeless man in his tent was “removed by an industrial vehicle” in Dublin yesterday and suffered serious injuries.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The incident as reported by the media that occurred yesterday lunch time is shocking, and I do not understand how it could have happened.

“How does a homeless man sleeping in a tent along the canal end up being swept away and seriously injured by an industrial vehicle?

“Eoghan Murphy is still the Minister for Housing and he, along with Dublin City Council, need to launch an immediate investigation into how such a horrific incident occurred in broad daylight, along a busy canal.”