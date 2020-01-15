All parties must respect Irish language wishes of Belfast community - Beattie

Sinn Féin group leader on Belfast City Council, Councillor Ciaran Beattie, has called on all parties on Council to respect the 63% of citizens in Belfast seeking Irish language signage at leisure centres.

Cllr Beattie said:

"I welcome the results of this City Council consultation which resoundly show support amongst the wider Belfast community for Irish language signage.

"63% of responses show a clear demand for respect for the Irish language, diversity, inclusivity, and a desire to promote the language publicly.

"The Irish language is for everyone, and this is now acknowledged by a clear majority of citizens in Belfast.

"It is time for all parties to catch up with the wishes of residents and respect the results of this consultation to deliver Irish language signage."