RTÉ decision an "utter joke" - Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty has described RTÉ's decision to hold a one-to-one debate between the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as an "utter joke".

He said:

"At a time when there is much debate about the role of public service broadcasting, RTÉ has illustrated its failure to live up to its responsibilities.

"Sinn Féin has been the effective voice of opposition in the Dáil for the past four years while Fianna Fáil has propped up Fine Gael in government through their 'confidence and supply' deal.

"There is no difference between these two parties. They have the same ideology and the same outlook, and combined they received less than 50% of the votes of the Irish people at the last general election.

"They have tried to carve up government and opposition, and now they want to carve up this election by excluding Sinn Féin.

"This election is about much more than these two parties and the media have a responsibility to make sure that all voices are heard.

"By excluding Sinn Féin, RTÉ is facilitating the gameplan of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

"RTÉ's decision is an utter joke."