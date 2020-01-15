Murphy Seeks to Rescue Confidence and Supply Money

Responding to comments by DUP MP Sammy Wilson, Finance Minister Conor Murphy MLA said:

“The New Decade, New Approach document was drawn up by the two governments and presented on a take-it-or-leave it basis. Rather than prolonging the 3 year collapse of the institutions the parties rightly restored the power-sharing Executive and begun negotiations on additional funding.

“As well as seeking that additional funding I am also working to rescue promised Confidence and Supply money. That arrangement between the DUP and the Conservative party collapsed before the money was spent and the British Government is now refusing to guarantee the outstanding sums, including the money for broadband."