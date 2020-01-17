Maskey welcomes temporary release of Catalan political prisoner

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the temporary release of Catalan political prisoner Jordi Cuixart and has called for him to be released permanently.

The West Belfast MP said:

"I welcome the news that Catalan political prisoner Jordi Cuixart has been given temporary release for the first time.

"I met this week with Jordi's wife, Txell Bonnet, in Westminster to discuss his ongoing detention and to call for his release.

"Hopefully this is a step towards his full release.

"All Catalan political prisoners should be released and the international community have a responsibility to call on the Spanish authorities to release the political prisoners."