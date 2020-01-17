The people of north county Dublin deserve to feel safe - Louise O'Reilly TD

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Crime in all its forms has been rampant across north county Dublin and now today we have seen a double shooting at Killeek Lane, St. Margaret's in Swords.

“We have had continued promises of resources for the north of the city and county, but here we are in the aftermath of another shooting.

“The local Gardaí are as overstretched as ever. We need to see extra resources deployed across the north county Dublin area.

“The people of north county Dublin, like everyone else, deserve to feel safe and not in expectation of another gun attack.

“The Government must increase the Garda presence in the area.

“We need more Gardaí on our streets and more patrols.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to contact the Gardaí immediately.”