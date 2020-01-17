Kearney condemns violent criminal Crumlin attack

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has condemned those responsible for an explosive device found in the Crumlin area of South Antrim ‪on Thursday night‬.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“Police have confirmed to me that an explosive device was found in the Lurgan Road area of Crumlin ‪on Thursday night‬.

“This caused major disruption to people’s lives as a number of residents were evacuated from their homes.

“Those responsible for this reckless and dangerous attack have displayed a complete disregard for the local community.

"In particular, I am deeply alarmed to learn that the explosive device was attached to a car which was driven for some considerable time before it was finally discovered.

“I unreservedly condemn this violent criminal act. My thoughts are with all of those who have been left deeply distressed as a result.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it directly to the PSNI, or to contact Crime Stoppers.”