Fine Gael remain wedded to same failed social housing policy - Eoin Ó Broin
Speaking following the launch of the Governments social housing policy, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin described Fine Gael's proposals as "light on detail" and "superficial".
The Sinn Féin Dublin Mid West Candidate said:
"The social housing policy launch by Fine Gael was embarrassing to say the least. It was light on detail and superficial. It showed they remain wedded to the same failed social housing policies that have created record levels of homelessness in recent years.
"Yet again Minister Murphy was manipulating the figures, claiming that the Government had delivered 10,000 social housing last year and would deliver 11,000 this year.
"However the Department of Housing’s own website contains very different figures. Social housing targets for 2019 are 7,870 and for 2020 are 8,536. This is 20% below what the Minister is claiming.
"If Eoghan Murphy cant be trusted on Rebuilding Ireland's current targets, how can we believe his campaign pledge to deliver 60,000 social homes up to 2025.
"On the basis of the actual targets outlined in both Rebuilding Ireland and the National Development Plan, the real figure is likely to be less than 50,000.
"This shows that Fine Gael have neither the will nor the policies to tackle the housing crisis.
"Promising to review the tenant purchase scheme, which has been under review for the last four years, or to introduce a social housing passport, which was first promised in 2014, is just tinkering around the edges.
"What is needed is a comprehensive housing policy that breaks with the failures of past Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil policies, and invests in a programme of building public housing on a scale large enough to meet social and affordable need.
"On Monday Sinn Féin will outline such a plan."