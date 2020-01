Community saddened by Strathfoyle deaths - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the community has been shocked and saddened by the deaths of two young people in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is shock and sadness following the deaths of two young people, a man and woman in their 20s, in the Strathfoyle area of Derry.

“An investigation into the cause of their deaths is now underway.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died at this difficult time.”