Fianna Fáil flip-flop on rent freeze shows they cannot be trusted on Housing

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin has criticised Fianna Fáil and its party leader Micheál Martin for executing another flip-flop on its position in respect of a rent freeze which shows Fianna Fáil cannot be trusted on housing.

He said:

"One month ago, in the Dáil chamber, Fianna Fáil were supporting Sinn Féin’s rent reduction and rent freeze Bill.

"Yet today, the Fianna Fáil leader has flip-flopped on this support.

"This is despite Micheál Martin standing up during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on the 12th of November and stating: 'It is time for the government to consider imposing a rent freeze, given the exorbitant levels of rent people are facing.'

"This is disappointing, but not surprising.

"While Micheál Martin criticises the rip-off rental culture that currently exists he has no interest in helping out hard pressed renters.

"This another empty promise from Fianna Fáil - the party that will say anything to get back into power. t is clear that Fianna Fáil has not learned from its mistakes.

"They supported four Fine Gael Budgets that have resulted in no affordable homes being delivered and they have supported an incompetent Minister for Housing in votes of no-confidence.

"Fianna Fáil simply cannot be trusted to deliver good quality, affordable homes for people who need them.

"Sinn Féin will outline our Housing policy tomorrow and we will show voters how we’re the only party with a plan that will deliver much needed homes.”