Ordinary communities are victims of drug dealing and gun violence

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Justice and Equality, and candidate in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, Martin Kenny has said that ninety-nine percent of people from disadvantaged communities are decent people.

Martin Kenny said:

"A recent study by Dr. Johnny Connolly from the University of Limerick shows that, in communities where there is a high prevalence of disadvantage, the overwhelming majority are ordinary, decent people going about their business, with just one percent engaged in criminality.

“These communities are victims of drug dealing and gun violence.

"We have to take a tough line on criminals and the Gardaí must be fully and properly resourced these thugs and these gangs.

"We have to make sure that they can go after these criminals with an immediate response, like was done after the murder of Veronica Guerin.

"Early intervention is also needed and this requires that resources are provided, such as social workers, educational facilities and community policing.

“As a society we have to examine how to deal with all of this and a national conversation must be had to ensure we avoid the horrific consequences of these past weeks.”