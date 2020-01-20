Finucane to speak at Sinn Féin public meeting on Irish unity at Westminster

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane will speak at a public meeting in Westminster alongside other Sinn Féin MPs next week on the growing support for Irish reunification and the demand for a unity referendum.

The North Belfast MP said:

"It is clear there is growing support for Irish unity across the island of Ireland.

"The fact that the British government is persisting with dragging the north out of the EU against our will has led many more people to question their constitutional future and see their future on the island of Ireland.

"The Sinn Féin MP team are hosting a public meeting in Westminster to discuss the opportunities of the decade, the increasing support for Irish unity and the new Executive in the north.

"The conversation on Irish unity is well underway and we need to see the Irish government taking a lead in that but there is also a role for everyone in shaping the debate.

"In particular the Irish community in Britain and everyone with an interest in democracy can play their part by calling on the British government to live up to its responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement and announce its intention to hold a referendum on Irish unity.

"The event will be held in the Grand Committee Room, Westminster Hall, at 7pm on Tuesday, January 28th."