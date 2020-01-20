Decision to exclude Sinn Féin must be reversed – Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty has said RTÉ and Virgin Media must reverse their decision to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from their Leaders Debate with the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Doherty was speaking this evening after the latest opinion poll from IPSOS/MRBI.

He said;

“There are clearly three large parties contesting this election and it would fly in the face of fairness and impartiality to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from these debates.

“With Fianna Fáil facilitating Fine Gael in government for the last four years it has been Sinn Féin that has been the major voice of opposition.

“Both RTÉ and Virgin Media must reverse their decision to exclude Sinn Féin from their major set piece debates.”

