Geo-blocking by southern broadcasters unacceptable - Ennis

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Culture, Arts and Sport Sinéad Ennis MLA has again raised concerns over the issue of the geo-blocking of sports events by southern broadcasters.

This follows TG4 geo-blocking their coverage of the recent All-Ireland Club Final.

Speaking on the issue, Sinéad Ennis said:

“On Sunday, as Kilcoo GAC – a team proudly hailing from Co. Down, lined out in the All-Ireland Club Football Final in Croke Park, viewers from the north were unable to tune in online as a result of geo-blocking.

“It is entirely unacceptable that northern viewers have been continuously blocked from viewing live sports and other programmes by southern broadcasters.

“GAA is the national sport of Ireland; it is a sport that is played as much in the glens of Antrim and the hills of Co.Down as it is in Dublin, Cork or anywhere else on this island.

“I have previously raised concerns around geo-blocking directly with the GAA and southern broadcasters as part of our ‘Fair Play for Ulster Gaels’ campaign.

“Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring a fair, equal and unhindered access to important national, sporting events and competitions associated with them.”