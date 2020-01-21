Ní Chuilín welcomes assurance on welfare mitigation extension

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed confirmation from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that welfare mitigations will be extended beyond March 2020.

Carál Ni Chuilín said:

"I welcome the confirmation from my party colleague and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey today that welfare mitigations will be extended beyond the current deadline of March 31st 2020.

"Minister Hargey gave assurances today that she will be bringing forward legislation in the coming weeks to extend these mitigations.

"Sinn Féin fought for these mitigation measures in order to protect those most in need against the worst excesses of Tory cuts and we repeatedly challenged the British government on the need for these protections to continue.

"This was a commitment given in the New Decade, New Approach document and highlights the importance of having locally elected ministers standing up for those in need in the face on ongoing punitive Tory austerity.

"We will continue to challenge Tory austerity and protect those most in need in our society."