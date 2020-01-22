Gildernew welcomes medical council commitment to neurology patients

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed confirmation from the General Medical Council that it intends to engage with patients of Dr Michael Watt who are at the centre of the neurology recall.

The Chairperson of the Health committee said:

“I welcome the General Medical Council's announcement to engage with the patients of Dr Michael Watt, the doctor at the centre of the neurology patient recall.

“The ongoing needs of the patients at the centre of the neurology recall must be adequately addressed by the Department of Health.

“It’s important that the GMC listen to the experiences of these neurology patients and the serious impact it has had on them.

“Necessary services and support must be provided for all affected patients.

“Questions still remain around the Trust's governance and accountability and patients are entitled to the truth about what happened.”