Sinn Féin to put more money in the pockets of workers and families - Pearse Doherty TD

Speaking in Dublin this morning, Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty outlined how his party would give workers and families a break by putting money back in their pockets.

Doherty said Sinn Féin would make all income under €30,000 exempt from the USC for all workers, reduce rents and then freeze them, abolish the Local Property Tax, end the insurance rip-off, reduce childcare costs and reintroduce the pension age at 65.

Deputy Doherty said;

“In Government Sinn Féin will make all income below €30,000 exempt from USC.

“This will take one million workers out of the USC. And crucially, it will benefit all workers.

“It will mean that no USC is paid on the first €30,000 you earn, putting up to €700 back in the pocket of every worker in the State each year.

“Sinn Féin is the only party in this election that is committed to reducing rents and then freezing them for a period of three years.

“Sinn Féin will abolish the Local Property tax, introduced by Fine Gael and Labour with the support of Fianna Fáil, saving families an average of €244 at current rates.

“Sinn Féin is the only party that has and will take on the insurance industry and end the insurance rip-off.

“Sinn Féin is the party that will reduce the astronomical costs of childcare.

“And we are the only party that will not only stop the increase in the pension age to 67 but will actually reverse it back to 65.

“With these measures Sinn Féin will give workers and families a break by putting more money in their pockets.”