Mullan urges Ulster University to consider Derry for health and science

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on Ulster University to consider citing health and sciences and courses at Magee University as part of the Magee expansion.

The Foyle MLA said:

“It’s my understanding that the decision to move the allied health and social care courses to Magee has been deferred for a further review.

“This will help to build on the Executive’s commitment to develop a graduate entry medical school on the Magee campus.

“There is real potential to develop Magee as a centre of excellence for health and medicine and moving these courses to the campus would be a major boost.

“I would urge Ulster University to consider this as part of their proposals for the university.”