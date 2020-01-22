Sinn Féin meets organisations on mental health crisis - Finucane

A Sinn Féin delegation of North Belfast MP John Finucane, Carál Ní Chuilín MLA and Órlaithi Flynn MLA met with mental health and community organisations in north Belfast today to discuss the crises in mental heallth and suicide.

Speaking following the meeting, John Finucane MP said:

“This afternoon I organised a meeting in North Belfast with mental health organisations, community figures and Sinn Féin representatives.

“Too many families and communities have been torn apart by poor mental health and suicide – our mental health services are at crisis point.

“It was vital we heard directly from service providers today on the crisis and how we as elected representatives can do more to address these concerns.

“Issues raised by the organisations included a lack of funding for mental health services, lengthy waiting times, implementation of the Protect Life 2 Suicide Prevention Strategy and an awareness raising campaigns.

“I have committed to holding a further multi-agency meeting to look at suicide prevention, early intervention and positive mental health with those involved in health, education, justice, the community sector, sports and youth groups.

“Sinn Féin representatives will continue to work in conjunction with community and mental health organisations in the time ahead to tackle the mental health crisis head on.”