Archibald calls to reject petroleum licence applications

Sinn Féin's Climate Emergency & Economy Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has written to the Minister for Economy Diane Dodds to call for the rejection of petroleum licence applications in the face of the climate emergency.

The East Derry MLA said:

"Last year Sinn Féin responded to the consultations strongly opposed the issuing of new petroleum licences for extracting fossil fuels near Lough Neagh and in Fermanagh.

"In the face of a growing climate emergency and profound biodiversity loss, we need decisive and immediate climate action.

"Sinn Féin support a ban on fracking and have called for a moratorium on any new exploration for fossil fuels on the island of Ireland.

"At least 80% of existing fossil fuel reserves must remain in the ground for us to achieve the urgent target of 1.5 degrees of global warming.

"This is a target we cannot miss, and one which this new Executive and Assembly must commit itself to.

"In light of the evidence, and the burning moral case to take radical action against climate breakdown, I have asked Minister Dodds to confirm that both of these new licences have been rejected."