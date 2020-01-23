International community must tackle Kurdistan humanitarian crisis

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has called on the international community to take action to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Kurdistan.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“Chris Hazzard and I met with representatives of the Peace in Kurdistan group at Westminster today to discuss the deepening humanitarian crisis in the region.

“The decision by the UN to cut aid to northern Syria has left four million people facing a crisis where many are without food, shelter and medical supplies.

“This aid needs to be restored immediately to prevent a humanitarian disaster.

“The international community have a duty and a responsibility to support the people of Kurdistan and avert this crisis.

“It is also vital that the international community get behind renewed efforts to bring peace to this region as a matter or urgency.”