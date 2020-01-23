Sinn Féin publish Mental Health Manifesto

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, alongside party spokesperson on Mental Health and East Cork candidate Pat Buckley, have published Sinn Féin's Mental Health Manifesto in Midleton, Co. Cork today.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said:

"We need a different approach to the provision of mental health services, and I believe it is our duty as policy setters and legislators to do better and - I for one - believe that better is possible.

"That means adopting a modern outlook and developing an understanding of the changed world we live in so that we can respond better to people's needs.

"Our health service must treat our minds as well as our bodies.

"No longer should the provision of services be obstructed by backward thinking or by stigma.

"Sinn Féin wants to transform mental health care.

"To do that we will put in place strategies that work and, crucially, we will back these strategies with the appropriate level of resources.

"We will deliver mental health care that puts people first, and we will do this with clear and direct action.

"Sinn Féin's Mental Health Manifesto is comprehensive.

"It is a plan that meets the scale of the challenge we face today and we are committing to, amongst other proposals;

Full implementation of 'A Vision for Change'

Fully staffed CAMHS teams

Investment in mental health primary care

A school curriculum for Positive Mental Health

"I want to commend Pat Buckley TD for his tireless work in relation to mental health advocacy and for his work on this policy.

"Sinn Féin is stepping up and answering the call from the community for a better approach to mental health.

"That better approach is contained in the document we present today.

"We can provide decent care and better outcomes for those who suffer with mental health conditions.

"Ireland can and should be a world leader in mental health provision.

"That is Sinn Féin's ambition and that is what we deliver in government."