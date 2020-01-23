Climate Emergency debate opportunity for Assembly to commit to climate action - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the upcoming Assembly debate on the climate emergency is an opportunity for the Assembly and all political parties to commit to tackling the climate and biodiversity crises.

The party's spokesperson on the Economy and Climate Action said:

"On Monday the Assembly will debate the motion I proposed calling on it to declare a Climate Emergency and I hope it will receive cross-party support.

"It is an opportunity for the Assembly to send a clear signal on the urgent action required to meet the challenge of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures.

“This target needs to be achieved by the end of this century to prevent catastrophic consequences for the planet.

"Over the past year we have seen increasing activism that has ensured the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis are at the heart of the political agenda.

"We need to do more than pay lip service to these crises; we need urgent, radical and concerted action if we are to reverse the trend of warming and emissions.

"The New Decade New Approach agreement made a number of commitments to address the climate emergency.

“Our motion on Monday also calls on the Ministers responsible to urgently implement those commitments."