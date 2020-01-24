Only Sinn Féin will stand up for small farmers - Martin Kenny

Sinn Féin TD and General Election candidate for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and north Roscommon Martin Kenny, has said that Sinn Féin is the only party which will stand up for the interests of small farmers.

Martin Kenny said:

“Family farmers are facing unprecedented challenges. There is a desperate need to reform the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) in order to make it fairer for smaller, family farms.

“We need to see a rebalancing of payments away from the larger, industrial farmers and towards supporting the traditional family farm.

“My party and I have been campaigning to end direct payments to factory feedlots and limit direct payments to a maximum of €60,000, so that more funding can go to ordinary family farmers.

“Emergency measures are required for beef farmers because they are facing very serious challenges.

“Sinn Féin will provide €200 per cow for the first 15 cows to these farmers.

“Sheep farmers require higher ewe payments while additional funding in the ANC Scheme must be provided and delivered to farmers operating in the areas of high constraint.

“Farmers need a fair price for their produce.

“Neither Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil will deal adequately with the problems facing small farmers.

“Only Sinn Fein is committed to tackling the unjust and unfair nature of the processing and retailing sectors which sees farmers producing at a loss.

“Sinn Féin, in government, will immediately establish a Commission on the future of the Irish Family Farm made up of independent experts, farming representatives and statutory agencies.

“This will be tasked with producing a comprehensive set of proposals aimed at saving our family farm network which will be implemented by a Sinn Féin Minister for Agriculture.”

ENDS