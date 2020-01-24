Ní Chuilín welcomes new start for St Patrick’s Primary School

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilin has hailed the start of a new era for New Lodge primary school as work begins on a new school building, outdoor play area and parking provision which will cost £11.4 million.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“This is a fantastic day for the community in New Lodge and North Belfast as work begins on St Patrick’s Primary School.

“This investment, which totals £11.4 million, will ensure local children have first-class facilities.

“This new state-of-the-art school with sports and play facilities, a modern learning environment and an imaginative traffic management system will be of immense benefit for pupils, staff and the local community.

“I want to pay credit to the management and staff of the school, as well as the pupils and their parents for their commitment and determination to delivering a first class project.

“Sinn Féin is committed to actively working to ensure all our children learn in modern and state-of-the-art facilities.”