Delivery required on priority infrastructure projects - Boylan
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Infrastructure Cathal Boylan MLA has emphasised the importance of delivering priority infrastructure across the north.Cathal Boylan said: "The infrastructure projects identified in the 2020 New Decade New Approach deal is not an exhaustive list of what Sinn Féin considers to be infrastructure priorities."Significant investment in infrastructure is required right across the north. "In the Armagh region we need to see the advancement of the Armagh North & West Link and the Armagh East Link Roads. I believe that both projects are crucial, not only to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution in Armagh City, but to enable the city and district to grow and attract employment."We also need to see the progression of the Southern Relief Road, which has been promised significant funding from the Belfast Region City Deal."I will be writing to the new Minister for Infrastructure to voice my support for these projects to be prioritised within the new Regional Strategic Transportation Network plan that is currently being prepared."Other means to reduce congestion must also be prioritised as well. This includes investing in active travel infrastructure like bike lanes and walking paths, as well as improving our public transport services and decarbonising our transport network.
"Armagh is a beautiful area. Let’s keep it that way by striving towards sustainability." Ends/Críoch