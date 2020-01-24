Prioritise investment in Omagh to Enniskillen Road - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has written to the Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon to request the department prioritise investing in the A32 road linking Omagh and Enniskillen.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“Investment from the Department for Infrastructure is necessary to develop the A32 which will reduce journey times, increase road safety and support the economic development of this area. The A32 links the two major towns within the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area and it is vital to improve connectivity.

“The importance of the road has grown over the past decade since acute hospital services for the area have been centred at the South West Acute Hospital.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure urging her to ensure that investment and development of the A32 is prioritised. For too long this road has been under invested in and this highlights once again the need for investment in infrastructure west of the Bann."