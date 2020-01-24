McDonald extends condolences on death of Seamus Mallon

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has expressed condolences at the death of Seamus Mallon.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“I’m saddened to learn of the death of former deputy First Minister and SDLP deputy leader, Seamus Mallon.

“Seamus will be remembered for his contribution to Irish politics over many decades as the SDLP deputy leader and the key role he played in achieving the Good Friday Agreement.

“My thoughts and condolences are with his family and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”