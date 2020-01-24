Health agencies must stay alert on Coronavirus threat – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA and chair of the Health Committee Colm Gildernew has said that health agencies north and south and across these islands need to stay alert to the threat posed by the Coronovirus.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I have been in touch with the Minister of Health and senior health officials on this issue from last night and during the course of today.

“It is important the relevant authorities north and south take the necessary precautions to address the risk posed and in responding to any suspected cases appropriately.

“I welcome the Minister of Health following through on his commitment to provide a statement on the matter to provide clarity to the public.

"It is particularly important that Minster Swann continues to engage closely with the relevant authorities on the rest of the island in the interest of public safety across the whole country.

“As of today there are no confirmed reports of Coronavirus across these islands but it is important that the relevant agencies remain alert to possible cases.

“As chair of the health committee I will continue to engage with the Minister and other health authorities on this important issue.”