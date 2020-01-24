Latest underachievement report reiterates impact of academic selection - Mullan

Speaking after the publication of a Stranmillis report into academic underachievement Karen Mullan MLA said:

"How many more of these reports do we need to read before we finally see an end to the practice of academic selection.

"The evidence couldn't be clearer, selection not only perpetuates inequality but the effect it is having on our children's mental health is profound.

"Academic selection is damaging our children, our education system, our economy and our society.

"What we are talking about here is an equality issue, an issue as important as those debated over the previous three years.

"The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the Equality Commission, the Human Rights Commission, Children’s Commissioner, the OECD, the trade union movement and the Catholic Church hierarchy have all called for an end to academic selection but what we need to see know is a more co-ordinated campaign with these key stakeholders working in partnership to finally end academic selection."