Sinn Féin stands with the people of Drogheda – Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, in advance of the rally against violence being held in Drogheda this afternoon has said that 'Sinn Féin stands with the people of Drogheda'.

She said that increased Garda numbers and resources are crucial in tackling the scourge of crime on our streets.

She said:

"Communities are suffering from the scourge of crime, and they need to be listened to and supported.

"We have seen a spate of horrific murders and assaults across the State in recent times, including here in Drogheda.

"The people responsible for these heinous crimes need to be taken off the streets.

"Our local TD here, Imelda Munster, has been to the fore in calling for government intervention and for additional Garda resources to tackle the increase in crime in this region, and I want to commend her work in that regard.

"Sinn Féin stands with the people of Drogheda, with the Gardaí and with the courts against the threat of organised crime.

"An Garda Síochána must have the ability to respond rapidly to violent incidents and to threats, and to deploy highly trained armed units if necessary.

"Sinn Féin will provide the resources required to recruit the maximum number of Gardaí per year and to bring Garda numbers to 16,000.

"Increased Garda numbers and resources must ensure that the thugs who are now walking around believing they are untouchable are brought to justice.

"We want more resources for CAB to go after the assets of these gangs and shut down their criminal enterprises.

"Let me say this clearly - the people of Drogheda are entitled to sleep soundly in their beds and to walk safety on their streets.”