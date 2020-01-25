Irish Unity is only solution - Gerry Adams

Former Louth TD Gerry Adams was in Trim this morning supporting the party’s candidate Johnny Guirke.

Commenting on the publication of the Fianna Fáil manifesto yesterday, Mr. Adams welcomed the inclusion of a reference to Irish Unity however he described the Fianna Fáil proposal as not good enough.

Mr. Adams said:

"We need to plan for unity. Fianna Fáil’s attempt to rewrite the Constitutional section of the Good Friday Agreement is a matter of deep concern.

"An Irish government cannot be neutral on Irish Unity.

"The Fianna Fáil manifesto seeks to long finger this just as it has always done.

"That’s no longer tenable.

"There are now too many people who want change.

"We know it’s going to be a challenge finding an accommodation with unionists but let us be clear there needs to be preparation and planning for Irish Unity.