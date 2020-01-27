Farmers being left in the dark over future funding post-Brexit - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said farmers are being left in the dark over future funding post-Brexit and are fearful for their livelihoods.

The Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson said:

"The British government's disastrous Brexit policy has caused huge concern among farmers and agricultural producers.

"Confirmation of funding for this year will bring some relief to farmers.

“I am hopeful that Assembly members will pass the legislative consent motion which will allow DAERA to issue payments for 2020 but farmers are very worried about that will happen after that.

"The Single Farm Payment from the EU represents 80 per cent of farm incomes and is crucial to the livelihoods of farmers and to the rural economy.

"There is huge uncertainty about funding post 2020 and farmers have been kept totally in the dark about their futures.

"Farmers can't plan or invest and many are genuinely fearful for their livelihoods and the future of their farms and businesses.

"All of this is a consequence of Brexit and the British government dragging us out of the EU against the democratic will of the majority of people here."