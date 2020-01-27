Relocate Short Strand Translink depot to more suitable location - O'Donnell

Sinn Féin's Mairead O’Donnell has called for the Translink Depot at the Short Strand to be relocated to a more suitable location outside the residential community.

The Short Strand representative was speaking after the Centre for Cities' annual study ‘Cities Outlook 2020’ showed that more than one in every 24 deaths in Belfast is linked to long-term exposure to air pollution.

Mairead O’Donnell said:

“The community of the Short Strand have continuously raised our concerns about the poor air quality in and around this part of the city and in particular from the Translink bus Depot and heavy traffic infrastructure.

“A strategic approach between the relevant agencies, including Roads Service and Belfast City Council, must be implemented to ensure air pollution levels are brought down.

"We need to see a shift towards greater public transportation, the development of cycling and walking routes which would improve air quality, reduce deaths and the ill health impacts of air pollution.

“Measures need to be put in place to reduce the high levels of traffic passing what is a busy residential area, which it is hoped, will be developed into a ‘carbon neutral’ residential development in the future.

“I have already invited both the Ministers for Communities and Infrastructure to the area and will be joining with the local campaign group in the coming days and weeks to plan how we engage with Executive Ministers further about the stark realities of these latest statistics and how we ensure that the Short Strand community is allowed to breath.”