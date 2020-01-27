Flynn welcomes payments for victims and survivors of contaminated blood scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed news that victims and survivors of the contaminated blood scandal will receive compensation payments.

Órlaithí Flynn said:

"I welcome the news that victims and survivors of the contaminated blood scandal in the north will receive compensation payments.

"This has been made possible through additional money released by my party colleague and finance minister, Conor Murphy.

"This is something victims and survivors of the contaminated blood scandal, and campaigners on their behalf, have been calling for for many years.

"Hopefully the payment will help address the legacy of this dreadful scandal and help alleviate the suffering of those involved."