Dillon welcomes funding for HIA redress payments

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed an additional £1.1 million for redress payments for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

Linda Dillon said:

"I welcome the announcement that £1.1 million has been made available for victims and survivors of historical and institutional abuse in the north.

"This money has been provided by Finance Minister Conor Murphy and will go towards the recommendations for redress payments recommended by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.

"Victims and survivors of institutional abuse have been campaigning for this for many years.

"Those victims and survivors are entitled to full financial redress for what they have endured."