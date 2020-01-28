Boylan raises concerns over MOT delays

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has raised a number of concerns over further delays at 15 MOT centres across the north because of health and safety concerns for staff and customers due to faulty equipment.

The party’s Infrastructure Spokesperson said:

“There is widespread concern and uncertainty among drivers due to continued delays to MOTs as a result of faults in lifts used at test centres, which present a risk to staff and customers alike.

“These delays are a crippling blow for people who work in the driving industry, particularly taxi drivers who will be hit in their pocket.

“During the infrastructure committee meeting today I raised the matter of customer and worker safety, the issue of motor insurance and car tax, as well as DVA test equipment and the issue of maintenance and repair contracts.

“In future there needs to be proper checks and balances embedded in the procurement and contract process to ensure this does not happen again.”

The Newry/Armagh MLA continued:

“The Department has now said that taxi tests will be prioritised so they must now ensure there are no undue delays.

“Solutions must also be found for vehicles of four years of age which have yet to have their first MOT test.

“I also raised the issue of acquiring the funding needed to purchase new vehicle lifts, which has now been deemed as a potential course of action.

“The Minister for Infrastructure will be attending the committee next week. I will continue to raise these important issues with her with a view to resolve them as soon as possible.”