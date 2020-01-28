Next Irish government must actively plan for Irish unity - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the next Irish government must actively begin planning for Irish unity.

Speaking at a packed public meeting on Irish Unity in Westminster tonight, the North Belfast MP said:

"I spoke at a public meeting on Irish unity hosted by Sinn Féin in the Grand Committee Room in Westminster tonight and it was clear from the large crowd in attendance that the discussion on Irish unity is as well underway in Britain as it is in Ireland.

"There is a political momentum for change across the island and it is building towards Irish Unity.

"Brexit has brought questions around our constitutional future into sharp focus and more and more people are looking to Irish Unity as an answer.

"Just as in Ireland, the Irish community in Britain want to be part of that discussion and know how important it is to prepare.

"Following the election in the south, the next Irish government needs to begin actively preparing for unity. Failure to do so would be a dereliction of duty.

"No Irish government could or should be neutral when it comes to Irish unity.

"The next government needs to catch up with the people and start putting plans in place for reunification."