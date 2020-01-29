Boylan demands clarity from the Department and PSNI over vehicle legality

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has demanded that the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI provide clarity over the legal status of vehicles affected by the suspension of MOT tests.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“There has been a complete lack of clarity from the PSNI over how they will provide discretion regarding the tax status of vehicles affected by MOT suspensions.

“A breakdown in communication between the PSNI and the Department of Infrastructure has resulted in a failure to provide clarity to drivers on the legality of their vehicles being on the road.

“These faults is causing frustration for people who depend on their car to make a living, alongside mechanics who fear they will lose business as a result of MOT tests being suspended.

“Sinn Féin have raised the possibility of providing a one-year extension on the requirement for four year old cars to get tested. This would free up testing lanes for taxis.

“I welcome the independent investigation ordered by the Minister for Infrastructure to examine how this situation arose.

“We need to get to the bottom of these problems to address the health and safety concerns of workers and drivers alike. The Minister also needs to directly address the capacity issues plaguing the DVA.

“This should include exploring a similar testing regime used in the south for private cars between 4 and 10 years old which are tested every two years-as opposed to yearly.

“This could alleviate a lot of serious pressures on MOT centres."