Sinn Féin won’t take lectures from those who wrecked the economy – Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said she won’t take lectures from the party that wrecked the economy or the one that made ordinary people pay.

Responding to attacks on Sinn Féin’s Manifesto by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil today Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin makes no apology for seeking to give workers and families a break.

She said;

“Sinn Féin wants to be in government to fix things and we have the team to do it. Our plans are ambitious and they are deliverable while keeping the economy strong and running a surplus of over €3 billion.

“We won’t take lectures from the party that wrecked the economy or the one that made ordinary people pay.

“What is dangerous is elderly people left lying on hospital trollies for days.

“What is dangerous are families without a secure roof over their heads and a generation locked out of home ownership.

“Sinn Féin makes no apologies for seeking to give workers and families a break.

“We make no apologies for asking banks to pay their fair share in tax, because that is the only way to get the revenue needed to end the trolley crisis, build affordable homes, reduce the cost of childcare, put more Gardaí on our streets and tackle climate change.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have had their chance. If you want change, give Sinn Féin a chance and then judge us on what we deliver.”

