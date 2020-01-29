Hazzard welcomes Police Ombudsman investigation into UVF attack on Thierafurth Inn

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed confirmation from the Police Ombudsman that her office will now investigate the 1992 UVF attack on the Thierafurth Inn.

The South Down MP was speaking from the Judicial Review Court in Belfast today where survivors of the attack had been due to commence proceedings against PONI for failing to investigate.

Chris Hazzard said:

“Today is a positive development for the Thierafurth families in their search for truth and justice; like many families they’ve endured unacceptable delays to date and a denial of their rights to a proper investigation into the killing of a loved one.

“So today’s hearing comes as a great relief - not only have PONI confirmed in open court that there will be an investigation, but that investigation will begin promptly, proceed with due expedition and will conclude in a timely manner.

“The Department of Justice now need to ensure that adequate resources are available for the Police Ombudsman's office to complete over 400 outstanding legacy investigations in advance to the Historical Investigations Unit being established.

“The British government need to stop stalling and implement the mechanisms it agreed in 2014 in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner so the endless list of families who are still waiting can get truth and justice.”