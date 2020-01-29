Sinn Féin will deliver for cancer patients - Louise O'Reilly

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said that Sinn Féin will deliver for cancer patients by committing to invest to improve cancer survival rates while also reducing the economic burden of cancer.

The Sinn Féin Dublin Fingal Candidate said:

“Sinn Féin has a transformative plan for health.

“We have provided for the delivery of Sláintecare and to tackle the crisis areas of our health service.

“Be we have also proposed health policies which will deliver better outcomes for cancer patients, as well as easing the economic burden of cancer.

“We are committed to investing in the National Cancer Strategy to help it further deliver improved cancer survival rates and health outcomes for those who have cancer.

“When you’re sick the last thing you should have to worry about is money, however, for many patients this is a huge concern.

“The costs of cancer can build up at a time when a patient may not be able to work, or is on reduced hours. Indeed, one in three people who have cancer change their employment status.

“The Irish Cancer Society highlighted that people diagnosed with cancer face additional costs of an average of €756 per month, and that patients can lose an average of €18,000 in earnings per year.

“Sinn Féin want to reduce the economic burden of cancer by providing a medical card for those who have cancer so that patients can focus on getting better and not worry about bills.

“Sinn Féin have committed to measures to benefit people when they are sick, such as the removal of hospital inpatient charges, abolishing ED charges, and we have also provided for delivering free hospital car parking for patients and their families in every hospital.

“Sinn Féin have a transformative plan for our health service, and cancer patients are one of many groups who will feel the benefit of the change our plan will bring."