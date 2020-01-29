Boylan welcomes introduction of hydrogen buses to Translink

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the launch of three new hydrogen powered buses for use by Translink.

Speaking after attending the launch today, the party’s Infrastructure Spokesperson said:

“Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles consume hydrogen as a fuel to produce electrical power for the vehicle, with water vapour being the only by-product.

“These will be the first buses in Ireland using sustainably produced hydrogen, produced from a wind farm in North Antrim.

“This launch is a major milestone for public transport. However, we need to recognise that we need to decarbonise our transport network if we are to properly address the climate emergency.

“Transport emissions account for 23% of the greenhouse gas emissions in the north which is also a leading source of air pollution and linked to over a thousand premature deaths each year across Ireland.

“I will continue to raise the need to invest in projects like the one launched today with the Minister and Committee in an attempt to fully achieve a sustainable public transportation network in the north.”