Slow change at Dunmurry ‘deeply concerning’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Minister for Health to address the slow rate of change at Dunmurry Manor Care Home.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Commissioner for Older People’s report into care failings at the home, the chair of the Health Committee said:

“In 2018, the Commissioner for Older People’s report revealed that patients at Dunmurry Manor Care Home had faced inhuman, degrading treatment’ and that healthcare authorities failed to address it.

“The Commissioner's frustration and concern with the slow pace of change is concerning and highlights the urgent need to address it.

“The Minister of Health must address these issues by ensuring the Commissioner’s recommendations are implemented alongside the publication of the independent review into adult safeguarding.

“It’s also vital that the Health Minister makes social care and adult safeguarding one of his top priorities.”