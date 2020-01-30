Deep concern over ATMs sell-off plan - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin TD and General Election candidate for Sligo/Leitrim/Sth Donegal and north Roscommon Martin Kenny has said plans by Bank of Ireland and AIB plan to sell off ATM cash machines is causing deep concern in rural communities.

He called on the government to intervene in the situation via the Central Bank to get clarity on the plans and to ensure that banks live up to their obligations to the community.

Martin Kenny said:

“Plans by the AIB and Bank of Ireland to sell off ATMs across the State is causing deep concern in rural communities.

"The banks have already closed bank branches in towns all over the country and have withdrawn important services.

“The news that they are now going to sell off ATMs is more bad news for bank customers.

“It’s more evidence that the banks are failing to invest properly in infrastructure.

"People are now rightly worried that if these ATMs are bought over by independent operators, consumers will face more expensive charges for transactions.

“Rural communities will be affected most by this ATM sell-off and are potentially facing much higher transaction charges.

“People have already seen so many local post offices close. Elderly people in particular are worried by this latest development.

“The government needs to intervene in this situation via the Central Bank to get clarity on the plans and to ensure that banks live up to their public service obligations to the community.”