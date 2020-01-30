We continue to stand with Bloody Sunday families - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Bloody Sunday families in their campaign for truth and justice.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Today marks the 48th anniversary of Bloody Sunday when British paratroopers shot dead 13 Innocent people on the streets of Derry with a 14th man later dying from his injuries.

“Since then, the relatives of those killed, as well as those who were injured, have campaigned tirelessly for truth and justice.

“Through their dedication and commitment, they exposed what happened for all to see and are an inspiration to everyone challenging state injustice and cover-up across the world.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Bloody Sunday families in their long campaign for truth and justice.”