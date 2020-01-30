Hazzard calls on Labour leader to support Irish Protocol

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed continued support from Labour leader on the need to protect the Good Friday Agreement and raised with him the issue of the Irish Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.

“We had useful and productive meeting with the leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn today where we discussed the restoration of the Executive and Brexit.

“Jeremy Corbyn said he was very supportive of the restoration of the political institutions.

“We made it clear that the opposition in Britain need to challenge the British government to ensure they live up to the commitments made to the parties here alongside the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We also discussed Brexit and I raised the need to support the Irish Protocol included within the Withdrawal Agreement.

“We are faced with being dragged out of the EU against our will tomorrow night and we discussed the impact that would have on our economy, our rights and on relations between these islands.”